Barriers against attacks on subway drivers

The MTA installs protective barriers on another Manhattan subway platform.

In reality, they are not like those that have been implemented in the city on other occasions and for other reasons.

The agency assures that these orange rubber poles will help reduce attacks on train drivers, which have been occurring in recent times.

An example can already be found at the 125th Street station in Harlem.

The agency previously installed several yellow barriers on the platforms as part of a pilot program, aimed at preventing passengers from falling onto the train tracks.

Last week, the MTA also announced a plan to replace all of the subway system’s 150,000 light fixtures with brighter LED lights, a change that officials say will make the subway system feel safer.

