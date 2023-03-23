Basel Committee meets after turmoil in banking market

The world’s leading committee of banking supervisors will look back at this month’s turbulence to see what lessons can be drawn, and whether they are necessary. toughen the rules.

He Basel Committeewhich is based in Switzerland, said in a statement that it had met in Hong Kong “to take stock of recent market developments and risks to the global banking system and related vulnerabilities.”

They also discussed “a number of oversight and policy initiatives” and lawmakers were urged to remain “vigilant.”

“The Committee will continue to closely monitor developments in banks and markets and will assess the risks to financial stability from rising interest rates.”

The comments came after the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse over the weekend and the bankruptcies of Silicon Valley Bank and SignatureBank in the United States this month triggered some of the worst shocks to banking markets since the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

In addition to the current tension, the Committee approved a work plan to “assess and mitigate” the risks stemming from the crypto-asset markets, which have also seen great turmoil in the past year.