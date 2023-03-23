This is how the EU must match the US’s gigantic climate package

09.00 Undocumented children and farm sale DIRECT

Interpellation debates in the Riksdag. Ministers answer the written questions submitted in advance by members of the Riksdag.

10.40 Has everyone really gotten better in Sweden?

The Katalys think tank presents an economic-policy report by Markus Kallifatides and Stefan Sjöberg on the past decades’ gaps and new figures on development. Organizer: Katalys and ABF. From 22/2.

11.00 Press meeting with Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson (M) LIVE

The Minister of Finance presents a budget news.

12.00 Rapport

12.03 The fight for jobs intensifies – how will the EU meet the US’s giant investment?

In the fight with China for the role of the world’s leading industrial nation, the United States is implementing a gigantic climate package. How should the EU respond in order not to fall behind? Discussion with EU parliamentarians Erik Bergkvist (S), Jörgen Warborn (M) and Karin Karlsbro (L). Program manager: Marcus Carlehed. From 21/3.

12.20 The role of nuclear weapons in international security policy

What do the risks look like for increased nuclear proliferation in the future? And what happens if nuclear weapons are used in Sweden’s vicinity? Organiser: People and Defence. From 6/3.

14.00 Child poverty – reports from reality

Testimonies about vulnerable families with children, increased hunger among school children and the importance of safe homes. Organiser: Save the Children, the May flower, the Red Cross and the Tenant’s Association. From 15/3.

15.00 Child poverty – what do the politicians say?

With Magdalena Andersson (S), Camilla Waltersson Grönvall (M), Märta Stenevi (MP), Nooshi Dadgostar (V), Muharrem Demirok (C), Oscar Sjöstedt (SD), Juno Blom (L) and Christian Carlsson (KD). Organiser: Save the Children, the May flower, the Red Cross and the Tenant’s Association. From 15/3.

16.00 Rapport

16.05 Happened today

