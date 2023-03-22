Basketball players abandon the ‘Mineros de Parral’ team

Parral.- At least four of the players for the “Mineros de Parral” basketball team decided to retire and did not participate in the last game due to non-payment of 4 weeks of salary, a situation that was condemned by the municipal presidency alleging that it is the concessionaire who should have paid them? It should be noted that this team has only won one game.

This week marks the 4th week without receiving the payroll payment, which was a commitment from the Municipal Government to face it.

The state league where the Mineros de Parral team participates is about to end, for which reason the basketball players decided to withdraw to sign contracts in other venues due to non-compliance.

There were various efforts to get their salaries paid, however, they were unsuccessful and consequently, they were unilaterally discharged.

Meanwhile, the Government of Parral strongly condemned the breach of contract by the franchise of the basketball team “Los Mineros de Parral” and called on the administrative representatives to attend to the payment of the payroll to the players.

Given the various manifestations, it is important to specify that the Municipality has fully complied with all of the requirements and clauses of the agreement, such as: Remodeling of the gym, adequate changing rooms, training ground, new boards, permission for the sale of alcohol, service doctor, permits from Civil Protection, Public Security and sponsors.

“The franchise made us a list of requests, which we accepted and fulfilled one by one; We even support the team with extra expenses, such as those generated by moving to other cities; that is, they only have to pay for food, lodging and payroll, ”said the director of Sports, Gabriel González.

He explained that since last weekend, the State Basketball Board intervened in the case and agreed to sign an agreement with the players to give them certainty of payment for their fees.

“I reiterate, here the responsibility for paying the payroll belongs to the franchise, for which we demand that it show its face and comply. We trust that, with the intervention of the state authorities, the payment will be made for the benefit of them and, of course, of the fans”, he concluded.