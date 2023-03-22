Bavaria: Pavard extension could be expensive

FC Bayern may have to be prepared for tricky negotiations in view of the planned contract extension with Benjamin Pavard. As the ‘Sport Bild’ reports, “it might be expensive”, when the centre-back puts his signature on his new contract. Pavard’s current salary is estimated at up to eight million euros a year. The camp of the 2018 World Champion is positive given the recent increase in performance.

Continue below the ad

Most recently, Pavard’s advisor Joseph Mohan publicly banged the drum and indirectly campaigned for more appreciation for his client: “A lot has changed since Nagelsmann moved him from right-back to centre-back. It’s clear now. That Benjamin plays in the position he belongs in.” A decision could be made at the end of April after the Champions League games against Manchester City.

reading tip

FC Bayern: Summer leaves the future open