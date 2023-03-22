Sports: in Brazil, sumo is also practiced between women

The journalist Samuel Ollivier, present on the set of 8 Hours, Wednesday March 22, is interested in sumo, a Japanese combat sport which is also practiced by Brazilian women.

Present on the set of 8 Hours, Wednesday March 22, the journalist Samuel Ollivier is interested in sumo, a Japanese combat sport. Samuel Ollivier explains that the dohyō is the “ring where two sumo wrestlers compete”the name given to sumo fighters, and that sumo has existed for nearly 2,000 years. “To win a fight, you have to get your opponent out of the ring or while he touches the ground with a part of the body other than the soles of the feet”says Samuel Ollivier.

Luciana Watanabe, 18-time Brazilian sumo champion

If in the collective imagination, we see sumo fighters rather as men japanese very imposing, “sumo is not just that”indicates the journalist, who explains that this sport is “also practiced in Brazil by women, including by very thin women”. Luciana Watanabewho was an 18-time sumo champion in Brazil, says: “All over the world, many women practice sumo. In more than 80 countries, there are already four weight categories. (…) My idea is to break down prejudice.”