Ex-Schalke Pukki leaves Norwich

Teemu Pukki ends the Norwich City chapter at the end of the season. The 33-year-old center forward will not extend his expiring contract. This is officially announced by the table seventh in the second English league. Pukki, on the ball for Schalke 04 from 2011 to 2013, switched from Bröndby IF to Norwich in the summer of 2018. In 204 games for the Canaries so far, the Finn has had 117 goals (88 goals, 29 assists).

The 110-time national player says about his upcoming farewell: “It wasn’t an easy decision for me because Norwich City meant and did a lot for me. I’ve loved my time at this great club but looking at the stage of my career and knowing I have a few years left I’m keen for another new experience.” His five years at Norwich “were probably the best of my career, both professionally and personally”i.e. Pukki.

