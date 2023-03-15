Dates, times and broadcast to watch the second leg matches of the Champions League Round of 16

February was the month of love and friendship of the Champions League and March is also, and it comes with a greater load of emotion, and it is that it is time for the definition of the Eighth Finals, with the return matches. Yes ok some series were quite well on track, others were left wide open, but in any case, we must not unleash comebacks and surprises.

It is necessary to remember that in the Champions the away goal is no longer a tie-breaker, for which there has to be a winner on the global scoreboard, and in case of a tie, then we will have extra time and penalties. Yes, we are entering the phase where we can see good drama in the Champions League!

Real Madrid already has one foot in the Quarterfinals / Getty Images

Champions League matches

In the first leg, of the four English teams in the Round of 16 stage, none were able to win in their respective games and you have to keep an eye on Napoli del ‘Chucky’ Lozano, the only Mexican in this instance and who in the first leg was considered the best man of the match against Frankfurt.

Here we tell you what each team needs in each series to qualify for the Quarterfinals, as well as date, time and where to see the live broadcast.

Getty Images

Matches of March 15 in the Champions League

We will have to say goodbye to one of the greats in the reissue of the last final, well Real Madrid receive the already injured Liverpool, after the 4-2 win at Anfield. The Reds must win by two goals at the Bernabéu to take the series to overtime and by three to make the miracle quick.

Real Madrid, with everything and its instability in the league tournament, you can afford to lose by one goal, you can tie by any score And if he wins, then even better for the meringues.

The other series is also on track for Napoli, as they won 2-0 in Germany against Frankfurt. The Italian team plays the most attractive football in Europe today and to continue enchanting the Old Continent can lose by one goal or draw. The obligatory is Frankfurt, which requires a couple of goals to tie the series.

Broken one way marker Date Hour TV Real Madrid vs Liverpool 4-2 Wednesday March 15 14:00 HBO MAX Napoli vs Frankfurt 2-0 Wednesday March 15 14:00 TNT Sports y HBO MAX

Real Madrid left Liverpool injured / Getty Images

The definition of the series in the Champions League is going to get good! And once the guests for the Quarterfinals are known, UEFA will determine the keys that will shape the path to the final in Istanbul.

Results of the other Round of 16 matches

Local global scoreboard Visitor Manchester City 8-1 Leipzig Porto 0-1 Inter de Milan

Local global scoreboard Visitor Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Benfica vs Bruges 7-0 witches

Local global scoreboard Visitor Bayern Munich 3-0 PSG Tottenham 0-1 Milan

