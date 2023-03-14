Draw in Portugal puts Inter in the quarterfinals

Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade on Tuesday after stealing a 0-0 draw at Porto by tooth and nail to seal a 1-0 win at the overall marker.

The hosts almost forced extra time in the throes, but smashed shots off the post and crossbar within a minute of added time.

The Italian team fell back and their goalkeeper André Onana was a real wall against an ineffective Porto.

Apart from the shots at the posts, clear chances were very few at the Estádio do Dragão. Inter did enough to sneak into the last eight of the tournament since being eliminated there as defending champions in 2011.

Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in the first leg, but the Belgian forward was relegated to the bench on Tuesday. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi opted for Edin Džeko as Lautaro Martínez’s partner in attack.

Porto sighed for equality in fifth minute of added time when Onana batted Mehdi Taremi’s header towards a post and, soon after, Marko Grujić’s front-footed strike hit the crossbar.