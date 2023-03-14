Haaland breaks loose with 5 goals, Man City advance

Erling Haaland broke through with five goals to tie Lionel Messi’s Champions League record and catapult Manchester City into the quarterfinals.

The Norwegian star became the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in the tournament when City’s steamroller overwhelmed Leipzig 7-0 on Tuesday.

Against the German team, Haaland became the third player in the history of Europe’s top club tournament to score five goals in the same game. The Argentine Messi, in 2012, and the Brazilian Luiz Adriano, two years later, were the first to reach répoker in a match.

City moved into the next round after a 7-1 victory on aggregate. They had drawn 1-1 in the first leg in Germany.

At 22 years and 236 days old, Haaland also became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League victories and surpassed Kylian Mbappé, who was 22 years and 352 days old when he scored his 30th goal.

Haaland opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium with a penalty and completed the hat trick before the break.

With his father, former City player Alf Inge, in the stands, Haaland scored his fourth goal at 54 and his fifth at 57.

Haaland was substituted after 63 minutes, with City winning 6-0.

The other goals for the English champions came from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne.