The club confirms: Teemu Pukki will leave Norwich after the season

Last year’s sensation Agon Sadiku disappeared to Norwegian Rosenborg with only days until the start of the series – and Honka was in a hurry to find a replacement for the attack.

It didn’t take very long until a replacement for Hagalund was found. A familiar one, too.

It is the young Colombian Juan Alegria who returns to the club after failing to break through at the Scottish big club Rangers, where he had to settle for everyday life in the reserve team and loans.

The striker came to Finland in the fall of 2020 and never had time to make a serious impact in the league. Alegria had made just 16 appearances and two goals for Honka when Rangers bought him for a fee reported to be in six figures.

Honka states that the contract with the returnee is multi-year. The debut can already take place this evening, when the football league starts in full swing.

Honka visit the title favorite HJK, in a match that Yle broadcasts starting at 18.15. Alegria starts on the bench.