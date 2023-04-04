A crisis awaits Red Bull and Checo could benefit

CDMX.- Red Bull is on the verge of suffering a crisis if Sergio Pérez insists on fighting for the crown in 2023.

Since Max Verstappen was promoted from Toro Rosso to the energy drink team in 2016, a long-term project was created that would make him a champion and to fulfill it they needed loyal and reliable squires.

Daniel Ricciardo seemed to be the one, but he refused to be in the shadows. Pierre Gasly and later Alex Albon did not represent a competition problem, however, they did not contribute points to the team, so they left without success.

When Checo arrived with the Austrians in 2021, he helped his teammate win the title and a year later he contributed the most points (305) in his 12-year career to help Red Bull regain the Championship. Constructors, which had not won since 2013.

The Mexican, little by little, has changed the atmosphere inside the garage. This year his evolution is evident, since he can get the most out of the RB19, competes wheel to wheel, aspires and achieves victories and has become the headache of the two-time champion.

“At Red Bull, the whole system is based on one driver: Max Verstappen. In the past this approach has worked well, but now we are seeing the first signs of exhaustion. Sergio Pérez has already established himself in the team and has shown that he can Now he doesn’t want to take a step back so as not to lose his position.

“Although Red Bull’s dominance continues, I think the next few weeks will be very important for the reigning world champion. It is clear that anything can happen at any moment, because even if you are on top, a crisis may soon be waiting for you,” he said. Alain Prost, four times champion of the Maximum Category.

Checo has to take advantage of the imbalance that he is causing and continue closing the gap with Max, who for the first time considers him his direct rival.

MOMENTS THAT SHOW THE WEAR

CLASHES WITH RICCIARDO, THE PRECEDENT

The competition between Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo pushed Red Bull to the limit. At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2018, the two cars touched as neither wanted to give up space.

THE LACK OF EMPATHY

On more than one occasion Verstappen has been asked to support his teammate Sergio Pérez to obtain important points, but the Dutchman has refused. Max does not give away positions despite having secured the title.

JOS, THE PROTECTIVE FATHER

Having Jos Verstappen full-time in the Red Bull garage has caused some controversy with comments dismissing Perez’s performance and being overprotective of his son.

THE QUESTIONING OF PÉREZ

Sergio Pérez has revealed himself in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. When his engineer Hugh Bird gives him some indication, Checo asks if the order also applies to Verstappen and, if he has doubts, he asks for other options.

CLOSE TO THE TEAM

After his victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the closeness between Sergio Pérez and his pit crew was noted, as they waited for him to celebrate while Verstappen went alone.

KNOW HIM

Alain Prost

4 times Formula One champion

French

68 years

He competed with the McLaren, Renault, Ferrari and Williams teams