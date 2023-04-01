Bayern demonstration at Tuchel’s debut | Horror scores for BVB

The new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel relied on the long-established 4-2-3-1 system. In the Munich finding phase, BVB started boldly and with a slight field advantage before Gregor Kobel put his team on the losing side with a lapse (13th). From then on, Bayern played themselves into a frenzy with simple but effective means. Thomas Müller increased with a brace (18th, 23rd). And in the further course until the break, all the big chances belonged to Bayern.

In the second round, the record champions continued to press the accelerator and quickly made it 4-0 through Kingsley Coman (50′). Bayern then carelessly played out some promising situations. Dortmund – actually long since beaten – reared up again and operated with a penalty from Can (72nd) and a spin goal from Donyell Malen (90th) still cosmetic result.

Torfolge

1:0 Kobel (13./Eigentor): Completely strange goal: Upamecano plays a long ball towards the penalty area intended as a pass to Sané. Kobel comes out and wants to clear in front of the penalty area, but doesn’t hit the ball properly and the ball tumbles into the goal.

2:0 Müller (18.): De Ligt, who heads onto the second post, finds a rehearsed corner variant. There Müller is spot on and hits the middle of the body from close range – 2:0.

3:0 Müller (23.): Kobel fends off a fairly harmless long-range shot from Sané at Müller’s feet, who scores his second goal of the day.

4:0 Coman (50.): Coman shifts from left to right to Sané. In peace of mind, the German national player dribbles undisturbed towards the middle and then plays a razor-sharp pass into the run of Coman, who completes with the left.

4:1 Can (72.): Gnabry brings Bellingham down quite clumsily in the penalty area. Can competes and converts confidently. Summer suspects the corner, but is too late.

4:2 Grind (90.): Malen plays a chic one-two with Guerreiro in Bayern’s penalty area. His conclusion is probably actually intended as a pass and tumbles into the goal at the far post. Sommer was irritated, but is not blameless here.

The notes for FC Bayern

Substituted:

69′ Mané für Choupo-Moting

69′ Gnabry for Muller

79′ Musiala for Coman

79′ Cancelo for Davies

85′ Gravenberch for Goretzka

The grades for BVB

Substituted:

43′ Hummels (6.1) for Schlotterbeck

46′ Paint (5.7) for Brandt

46′ Ozcan (5.9) for Ryerson

60′ Dahoud (7.4) for Reus

60′ Moukoko (5.3) for Haller