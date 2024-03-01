BERLIN.- Lucas Höler scored a late goal for Freiburg to frustrate the Bayern Munich with a 2-2 draw in the 2,000th match of the Bavarian power in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Bayern, the 11-time defending champion of German soccer, was on track to cut the gap on leader Bayer Leverkusen to five points until the 87th minute, when Höler scored with a fine left-footed volley to the far post after the away team’s miss. in clearing the ball.

Leverkusen could move 10 points clear at the top with a win against Cologne in Sunday’s derby. After this weekend there will be 10 days left to play.

“It’s really upsetting how things are happening right now. For me personally, for everyone,” admitted Jamal Musiala, who gave Bayern the advantage. “We all want to win and be champions. “We want to win titles, we just have to stay as positive as possible.”

Friday’s four goals were spectacular.

Freiburg got off to a better start and Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved his team from a header by Roland Sallai, who then hit the crossbar and Christian Günter had a perfect shot that hit the far post in the minute 12.

Tel equalized in the 35th with a touch as sweet as Günter’s inside the right post. The 18-year-old French striker, who made an unusual start due to Leroy Sané’s injury, put the ball in with his first touch and beat Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu with his next.

Bayern were better after the break, when Atubolu saved from Jamal Musiala and Höler needed to clear Harry Kane’s header off the line.

Musiala scored in the 75th when he slipped between three Freiburg defenders and fired at the far post, but Höler had the last word.

What’s next for Bayern Munich:

Next Tuesday, Bayern hosts Lazio in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 and needs to overcome the 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Rome.

Source: AP