Bayreuth: “Keil” market is the best beverage retailer in Germany – impressive range of beers

Bayreuth: “Keil” beverage market receives special award

“Best Beverage Retailer 2023”: Huge joy about price

Huge joy about price “Certainly also a reason”: Business offers a huge beer selection

offers a manager explained range: “Small breweries support”

The Bayreuth beverage market “Keil” has the one from the “Rundschau für die Lebensmittelhandel” issued price “Best Beverage Retailer 2023” won. Managing Director Manuel Körber, who shares the post with two other partners, explains opposite inFranken.deWhy small breweries and Franconian beer were the reason for the win.

Beverage market in Bayreuth relies on regionality: “Unique diversity in Franconia” – small breweries are the focus

The Market in the Marktgrafenallee in Bayreuth has a lot to offer. “In total 3000 items we have in our drinks store,” explains Körber 450 different types of beer. “It’s seasonal too 500.” 90 percent according to him, these are small Breweries in Franconia. “It’s a logistical challenge, but it’s certainly one of the reasons we decided to do it Price have received,” he continues.





Since 18 years the beverage market already exists. 2022 it was re-established in its current form with the previous owner. “We’ve had one since 2018 Online shop for beerexclusively from Franconia. 2018 we partnered with the market this last year modernized and rebuilt“, says Körber. This is how a merger of old and new came about. “E-commerce meets tradition here”according to Körber.

The market attaches great importance to one thing. “What matters to us is regional and small breweries to support”, as Körber reports. For smaller companies it is “a very difficult one Workthat is difficult to maintain. Young talents in the small breweries are hard to find”. The market is stable “clear for regionality. The variety in Franconia is unique”.

“Best Beverage Retailer 2023”: Beverage store “Keil” prevails at the award ceremony

At first the team did not know when and how the award would be presented. “You apply and one jury evaluates the market,” says Körber. “Then in the course of the spring someone came by unannounced and looked at everything photos made and ours service taken up.” However, no one knew who the person was. “It would also have a customer can be”, says the managing director. Now the beverage market receives the “Award for Beer” as “best beverage retailer 2023”.

“The main focus is on the Variety of beer considered, the whole Workthat we put into the market and into everyday life and our goods presentation“, explains the managing director. Because “Wedge” is therefore not a classic beverage store. “What Checkout and Co. is where we are. We’re different with our Online shop and our beer events like that Event beer tasting from other beverage markets.”

One trophy was on top of that at the award ceremony. “It’s in our shop now. We also have one now special seal hang on our door”. But even after the award, he would like to Beverage market “Keil” in Bayreuth carry on as before. “Of course the award is something special. But our focus is a very clear one: we want ours Customer regionality offer.”