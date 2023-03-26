BBL live at MagentaSport: FC Bayern needs a half-time to keep Braunschweig at bay / Tough resistance for the top trio: Bamberg annoys “negligent” ALBA, Bonn bites through in Chemnitz

MagentaSport

The champion Berlin wins against Bamberg, but has a hard time at least one half. The “old champion” Bamberg, currently ninth, even goes into half-time with a break lead, ALBA still wins 84:67 with a significantly better performance in the second half. “We were too careless and relaxed in the first half. We also let ourselves be overcome by the tiredness of many players. We wanted to shift up a gear in the second half and that’s what we did,” analyzes Johannes Thiemann. FC Bayern also fulfilled the mandatory task with a 74:63 against the third from last Braunschweig. Bayern shake off the EuroLeague defeat against Milan with difficulty. “Brunswick played much harder in the first half and got far too many offensive rebounds. We gave it our all again in the fourth quarter,” explains Munich’s Nick Weiler-Babb. Bonn narrowly wins in Chemnitz with 81:79. The Bonners only take the lead shortly before the end, remain second in the BBL. “You see your true character in tight games like this. Chemnitz is a good team and it’s difficult to play here,” says a happy TJ Shorts, who will face pursuer Ludwigsburg with Telekom Baskets on Wednesday (live on MagentaSport from 6.45 p.m.).

ALBA Berlin – Brose Bamberg 84:67

Berlin wins against Bamberg and remains top of the table. The Berliners initially struggled against Bamberg. Bamberg leads at the break by 6 points. In the second half, the Berliners then play their playful and individual qualities much better.

Oren Amiel, coach Bamberg: “Berlin picked up the tempo a lot in the second half. They’re on a different level of quality. I think we did a good job considering our game plan.”

Johannes Thiemann, most recently with a four-game break due to injury, Berlin: “My energy is back to a good level. Now my body still has to play along, but things are going uphill. We were too careless and relaxed in the first half. We also let the tiredness of many players get the better of us. We then wanted to get in shifted up a gear in the second half and that’s what we did.”

Basketball Löwen Braunschweig – FC Bayern Munich 63:74

Bayern quickly shake off the defeat against Milan in the EuroLeague and get the mandatory win against Braunschweig. Munich dominates the game and only gives up the lead for a short time. The Lions have only 2 wins from the past 7 games and are in 16th place.

Dustin Sleva, 19 points Braunschweig: “That was a game where we missed Braydon Hobbs. He keeps us in the game when things turn around. It hurts that he won’t be able to play again in the season. We played well and we have to forget the game quickly and to learn from it.”

Nick Weiler-Babb, 19 points, Munich: “Brunswick played much harder in the first half and got far too many offensive rebounds. We wanted to compensate for that in the second half. We fought until the end. We gave it our all again in the fourth quarter.”

NINERS Chemnitz – Telekom Baskets Bonn 79:81

Bonn shows character and narrowly wins against Chemnitz, thus already qualifying for the playoffs. Chemnitz comes into play better and puts a lot of pressure on Bonn. At times, Chemnitz leads with 17 points. But Bonn fights back and takes the lead a minute before the end and then defends it until the end.

Kevin Yebo, 12 points Chemnitz: “We threw everything in and played well for 40 minutes. If it’s not enough to win, it’s painful and it hurts. But that’s part of the game. We made too many mistakes. Against opponents like that, that’s quickly punished not enough at the end.”

TJ Shorts, 23 points, Bonn: “You see your true character in tight games like this. Chemnitz are a good team and it’s difficult to play here. I’m proud that everyone gave their all to win and we were able to get the three points.”

