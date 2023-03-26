Scare and fire meters from the Mar del Plata Auditorium Theater after the Valencian Fallera Festival

This Saturday night, around 10:30 p.m., a fire started a few meters from the Auditorium Theater in Mar del Plata.

At first, it was believed that the flames had started in the massandra, as that part of the roof is called, but hours later it was clarified that they had not. Sources close to the theater indicated that the flames started at the NH Casino hotel.

Yesterday, the 69th Valencian Fallera Festival closed in Plaza Colón with various activities and shows. The closure, meanwhile, was in charge of the traditional burning of the monument. After the failure prepared for this year was completely consumed, it began to be noticed that, meters from the roof of the Auditorium Theater, a fire started that quickly required the intervention of firefighters, where they worked hard to control the flames and in this way be able to control it.