After criticism: Netanyahu dismisses defense minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Joav Gallant after he called for the controversial judicial restructuring to be halted. This was announced today by a spokesman for Netanyahu’s right-wing conservative Likud party. There have been protests for months against the reform, which is intended to curtail the influence of the highest court. The plans of the right-wing religious government have also triggered considerable criticism internationally.

The previous defense minister had surprisingly called on his own government to stop the reform and to engage in dialogue with critics. Galant warned that otherwise national security could be severely damaged. He pointed out that numerous reservists did not show up for duty in protest against the reform. Netanyahu’s coalition wants to implement core elements of the reform in the next few days.

A vote on a law giving government politicians more power to appoint judges could take place as early as tomorrow.