Beautiful spring getaway in Rochefort in Charente-Maritime

From the elegant Place Colbert to the impressive transporter bridge, passing by the arsenal, built by Colbert in the 17th century, take advantage of the arrival of fine weather to explore this city of art and history and its surroundings. .

We first cross the Porte du Soleil, a magnificent stone arch, resembling the Arc de Triomphe (1831). It marks the entrance to theRochefort Arsenal nicknamed the “Versailles of the Sea”. Some 550 warships were once built here, on the banks of the Charente.

Place Colbert in Rochefort. (ROCHEFORT OCEAN)

So we stroll through the heart of the site, in the immense garden of the Returns, the wave-shaped yews line the admirable white building of the Corderie Royale. Established in 1666, it manufactured ropes for boats. Moreover, it was aboard the frigate Hermione, built in Rochefort, that Lafayette managed to reach America in 1780. A new theatrical visit allows you to learn all about its history.

Then 4 km away, after renting a bike from theRochefort tourist office, we go on the chemin de Charente, in the direction of the transporter bridge. Inaugurated in 1900, to link Rochefort to Echillais, this all-iron structure makes it possible to cross the Charente. And we unfold the checkered tablecloth to picnic in a bucolic landscape, surrounded by reeds (bicycle rental at the Rochefort Océan Tourist Office, avenue Sadi Carnot). Tel: 05 46 99 08 60.

Back in town, we walk in the footsteps of Ladies of Rochefort! The blue and white checkerboards on the floor of Place Colbert have disappeared, but the memory of the scene of the fair, shot during the summer of 1966, remains vivid, the one where Delphine and Solange alias Catherine Deneuve and Françoise Dorléac dance. The complete itinerary on the filming locations of Jacques Demy’s film can be downloaded from the site Rochefort Ocean.

Afterwards ? We go 25 km away, on the peninsula of Fouras les Bains. On the large beach of Pointe de la Fumée, with your eyes riveted on the very cathodic Fort Boyard, you can treat yourself to the delicious oysters from the ‘Chez Bénard et fils’ cabin, bought nearby at 121, boulevard de la smoke. .

Only 50 meters from the shore, we dine and sleep at the Grand Hotel des Bains. From 99 euros per double room. This former coaching inn is close to the circuit Velodyssey, which runs along the Atlantic from Roscoff to Hendaye. Another great getaway to do… (15, rue du Général Bruncher, in Fouras-les-Bains. Tel.: 05 46 84 03 44).





Madame Island. (ROCHEFORT OCEAN)

Last advice: escape on Madame Island. It is reached by taking the “Passe aux boeufs”, a roadway uncovered at low tide, in the town of Port-des-Barques, 15 km from Rochefort. The 18th century fort and the fish farm are among the curiosities of the smallest island in the Charente Maritime (75 ha). Above all, do not forget to return before the tide rises!

