Because he demanded a usury fee: Malle-Kult-Kneipe wants Peter Klein instead of Wendler

Wendler’s streak of bad luck doesn’t seem to be breaking off.

But someone else is lucky: peter small (55). His singing career is finally picking up steam – now he could Michael Wendler (50) even snatch a coveted Malle job from under their noses! It could have been THE comeback for the pop singer on the popular holiday island …

The problem: The Wendler scared the singer and “Stadl” owner Marion Pfaff (50) with an excessive fee.

Michael Wendler with his pregnant wife Laura in their adopted home of Florida Photo: Chris Gordon

The usurer-Wendler wanted to collect a whopping 20,000 euros for the big opening on April 30, although in 2020 he would have been satisfied with a mere 7,000 euros, says Pfaff. Even then, she and her partner Daniel wanted to book the musician for their season opening – the corona pandemic thwarted their plans.

This time it is Wendler’s exaggerated salary expectations, which have lost massive popularity since his Corona swagger and his telegram dropouts, that are preventing the singing comeback.

In addition to a fee of 20,000 euros, the fallen Schlager star demanded a lot of extra luxury, as Marion Pfaff reports to the “Mallorca Zeitung”: “In addition, he wanted a flight in business class, a shuttle service and a five-star Get paid for the hotel.” Overall, the costs for Wendler’s appearance would have risen to around 30,000 euros. Too much for the “Stadl” owner, who now prefers to try another artist.

Marion Pfaff runs the “Stadl” restaurant on Mallorca Foto: picture alliance / Thomas Reiner

Peter Klein has been in the public eye since the marriage drama about him and his ex Iris Klein (55). His dream, which he is now pursuing all the more purposefully: to take off as a pub singer! And this dream could come true.

Peter has been trying to gain a foothold in the music industry for some time Photo: peterklein_official/Instagram

Peter Klein is to appear as Malle in the “Stadl”.

According to the “Stadl” owner, Pfaff and Klein are in negotiations after the Wendler exit, so Peter’s first big appearance seems within reach. Pfaff: “Since he lives on Mallorca, it is obvious that we would like to try him as an artist.” She hopes that it will work out soon and “we can book him once or twice to see if he’s really a singer also keeps what it promises.”

What could be a real stroke of luck and a career boost for Peter should hit Wendler particularly hard right now.

After the baby documentary broke on RTL2 This is happening now with the Wendler fee

His wife Laura is pregnant – and the Wendlers apparently want to make money from that. But Laura’s first mommy advertising deal with a manufacturer of baby baths fell through shortly after an Instagram uprising. It was just as bad for the couple with their own baby documentary, which was to be broadcast on RTL II. After a strong headwind and protests, this project was also overturned, the situation for Wendler and his young wife seems pretty hopeless.

Perhaps Wendler should bake slightly smaller rolls in future in terms of fees. After all, he will soon have to take care of a little Wendler or a little Laura …