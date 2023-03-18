Chicken fritto succoso inside and crunchy fuori: ecco i trucchi and l’ingrediente speciale che usano gli americani

Nella cucina americana il pollo fritto is one of the most famous and successful piatti. His export to international level testifies to this. Il suo sapore ricco, la fragrant crosticina esterna e l’interno succoso sono le suo note caratteristiche alle quali è impossibile resistere. Note spesso assenti or differenti when we cement in your preparation at home, who will cook it? Sveliamo tutti i segreti per cucinare questo piatto nel migliore dei modi.

Secondo moti, the ricetta del pollo fritto descenderebbe dagli scozzesi e dal contributo degli schiavi afroamericani.

Fatto sta che, with the passage of time, has become a symbol of great success, as the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain attests.

To prepare it today, we can raffle the ones that I asked for diffuse abitudini popolari.

From altronde complici also the tv series and film, impossible to non avere l’acquolina in mouth to the sun thought. Just think about all’appetitoso pollo fritto di Los Pollos Hermanos di Breaking Bad.

Eat fanno in America il pollo fritto succoso inside and crispy outside

Il secret cousin American chicken fritto is undoubtedly a little-known ingredient in our cuisine: it latticello. Diverso del latte sia per consistenza che per sapore, infatti è slightly acidulo.

What if you can buy in specialized businesses and thickly what if you find pure nei supermarkets, but we also have set it up da noi The procedure is simple.

It will serve simply panna fredda. Lavoriamola to mount it with a sbattitore, dovremo farlo a lungo. Infatti l’obiettivo è far sì che si pari: otterremo a solid part of the donkey and a liquid one, ecco il nostro latticello.

we will use it to marinare the chickeninfatti è l’ingrediente che ne he will have the meat.

Possiamo utilizzare cosce, petto, sovracosce o ali, magari acquiring the chicken in a format che ci fa risparmiare.

Immersed the chicken in an airtight container Il latticello and lasciamolo content I will chill in the fridge for which time L’ideale sarebbe aggiungervi già il sale e le spezie: polvere di aglio, paprika, pepe nero and dragoncello solitamente le più tipiche. Oppure molto used also with any goccia from the Tabasco hot sauce.

Panatura without egg and frying

We remove the chicken from the refrigerator and from the latticello.

In the meantime we will occupy dell’impanatura, che si differenzia da quella di pangrattato e uova che utilizziamo solitamente noi.

We caught him species che abbiamo già utilizzato per la marinatura. Ovviamente sono variabili a seconda dei nostri gusti, magari si può optare exclusivamente por quelle piccanti se ci piace l’effetto. Mescoliamole with the flour.

Prepare the pan by inserting it into an airtight cup, hold the chicken, scuotiamo per farlo impanare. lasciamo I will chill in the freezer for a mezz’ora. In this way the panatura aderirà and non si staccherà in cottura.

We can also obviously soak it normally and insert it in the freezer. flying possiamo fare one doppia panatura ribbing it slightly on the latticello, così sarà più crunchy. Always to increase the fragrance we can use or add to it farina say more.

Stratto dal congelatore il pollo, no ci resterà che frigger it. We will be abundant oil of arachidi in padella, facciamolo riscaldare perbene. To adjust the temperature, we must add some granello di farina. Frigge e non cade sul fondo, immergiamo il pollo.

You sovracosce dovranno friggere around 20 minutes, i fusi Ed there tra i 10/15 minuti, il petto less. Regoliamoci però also on the basis of all the thickness of the meat and accertiamoci sia ben dorata all’esterno ma soprattutto cotta internally.

Ed ecco pronto a pollo fritto succoso inside and crunchy fuori, gives accompagnare to salsa, insalata or patate in padella.