They attack a delivery man in Yucatan to avoid paying for a package

two men were arrested in the municipality of kanasin after they attacked a delivery man to avoid paying for a package.

The events occurred in a property located on 23F street with 2D and 2E of the Encinos II subdivision, of the aforementioned municipality.

According to what was found, Alberto Omar SV, 43 years old, He placed an order online, so a delivery man came to his home.

Everything seemed normal, until the subject refused to pay the amount of 3,800 pesos, for which he snatched the package from the delivery man and entered his home.

Given this situation, andThe delivery man identified as Rolando Jesús VV, 53 years old, tried to recover the package and was assaulted with a bladed weapon.

They attack the delivery man

The delivery man was attacked in the back with a sharp object.



The man was injured with a sharp weapon in the back, for which he presented a 2-centimeter-deep wound.

Fortunately, the authorities were notified, so elements of the police came to the scene. Kanasin Municipal Police, However, things got out of control again, when the attacker’s son tried to attack the uniformed officers, for which he was also arrested.

Both attackers were transferred to the municipal jail, to be consigned to the corresponding authorities.

For his part, paramedics attended the delivery man assaultedwho was taken to a hospital for your medical attention, while I know the package was confiscated pending the corresponding complaint to be recovered.

