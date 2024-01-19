preventive detention for suspects for death of anti-mafia prosecutor

QUITO_ A judge of Ecuador issued preventive detention against the two men previously detained for their alleged involvement in the murder of anti-mafia prosecutor César Suárez, who was in charge of investigating the assault by an armed commando at the headquarters of the TC Televisión network in Guayaquil.

Those arrested, identified as Cristhian Gabriel PM and Ángel Gonzalo AB and alleged members of the Los Chonekiller gang, were transferred to the Litoral Penitentiary, where they will be held for 30 days, according to a statement from the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office.

Embed – #Urgent || We have arrested 2 suspects involved in the murder of prosecutor César Suárez, in #GYEafter investigative procedures that made it possible to identify the alleged participation in the criminal act. Indications: rifle, 2 pistols, feeders and 2 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/aKYdiRAhkZ —GraD. César Augusto Zapata Correa (@CmdtPoliciaEc) January 18, 2024

The Public Ministry presented the evidence of the case obtained so far in a telematic hearing, which includes versions of the agents, the autopsy and videos from security cameras, among others. After searching the place where the men were detained, firearms were seized – a rifle, two pistols and ammunition – and clothing from the Municipal Transit Agency, used at the time of the crime.

According to Ecuador’s National Weapons Tracking Center, the pistols had entered the country as smuggled and were registered in the United States. In addition, the agents found the motorcycle they used during the shooting, as well as several mobile devices and nearly 300 grams of cocaine.

The general commander of the National Police, César Zapata, provided more details about the death of prosecutor Suárez, who on Wednesday after 1:00 p.m. left his home aboard a white vehicle that, just half an hour later, was intercepted by two cars. . In one of these two vehicles, two individuals carrying long and short weapons were traveling on board, and who fired multiple shots at the prosecutor’s car.

According to the head of the Ecuadorian Police, it is expected that in the next few hours the arrest of two other suspects will be completed. However, Zapata acknowledged that the motivation for the event is still unclear, which is under investigation.

Embed –

Suárez was shot dead while driving his vehicle along an avenue in the north of Guayaquil after leaving the headquarters of the Judicial Police. His case adds to the escalation of insecurity in Ecuador, which led President Daniel Noboa to decree a state of emergency last week and proclaim that the country is immersed in an “armed conflict,” during which more than 2,100 people They have been detained.

The Attorney General’s Office clarified in a statement that the Police were responsible for his security, “due to the complexity of the processes” that were on the table. However, since the last sighting of him was going to be telematic, she did not have any escort on Wednesday.

Embed –

Source: EUROPA PRESS