Being a volunteer at the 2024 Olympics: conditions, dates and missions

The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris begin on July 26 and August 28, 2024. To attend, the best way may well be to come as a volunteer. After a first series of sales on the official Olympic Games 2024 ticket office, many of you were shocked by the prices and the unavailability of places. So why not choose to join those who will make it possible to carry out the event?

Many missions are offered and there are of course positions that will offer an unobstructed view of the events. We think of all those who will choose to offer their help on the air of competitions, as on the grounds and on the tracks, and will assist the athletes. It will not only be a question of basic roles, while some will become essential for measuring times, compiling statistics or even assisting medical personnel if necessary. One thing is certain, you will be in the front row!

The platform to register just opened on March 22. It won’t take too long to make a decision either.

Fewer volunteers will show up than the public, so you will surely have a better chance of being able to attend the 2024 Olympics. In all, the Olympic Committee is currently looking for 45,000 volunteers. Of course, not everyone will have a privileged place to see the events, but they will be able to create a unique experience on an event that is all the more so. Let’s remember that the main condition comes above all from you: having the time to be able to fulfill the requested mission, and finding yourself directly on the site of the latter.

The conditions for being a volunteer at the 2024 Olympics

Having time is indeed an essential point, because you will be mobilized over several days as a volunteer at the Paris Olympics. But this is not the only criterion. Here are the other conditions:

Be at least 18 years old on January 1, 2024

Speak French and/or English at least

Be available for a mobilization of at least 10 days between July 12 and September 10, 2024

Participate in the initial training organized by the 2024 Olympics committee during the second quarter of 2024

In the event of a disability, volunteers can inform the committee when submitting their form so that they can be guided according to the missions that are possible for them – or take into account the necessary adaptation.

For the rest, the Volunteer Charter of the Paris Olympic Games Committee expresses that:

Paris 2024 aims to reach out to anyone wishing to play a role in the celebration of the Games. In this respect, the VOP program is guided by a policy of diversity and integration contributing to the development of social and unifying ties, both in terms of parity between women and men, non-discrimination, acceptance of all age groups and facilitating the reception, inclusion and support of people with disabilities, in particular by allowing anyone, regardless of their nationality, to take part in the realization of the Games.

Dates to know

Several dates are to be kept in your diary to be able to claim to become a volunteer at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

March 22: opening date for registration

May 3: registration closes

Until the fall: study of applications

Fall 2023: response to applicants

April-May-June 2024: volunteer training period

July 12 to September 10, 2024: period of the various volunteer missions

Volunteer missions at the 2024 Olympics

For the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, three main categories of missions are proposed.

The missions of the order of the organization and the reception of the public

The missions of the order of the organization and running of the tests

The missions of the operational order and the installation of equipment

For many, the dream will be to be accepted in the category of missions in the heart of hardship. It will indeed be possible to be a ball collector, install the starting blocks, record timings, assist the athletes and the medical staff. The Paris Olympic Games Committee specifies that it is looking for meticulous, rigorous and above all passionate candidates to fill these roles. It is certain that in each of the disciplines, each candidate already licensed in the sport in question will certainly be favored, and we understand why.

For all those who have a sense of hospitality and have a stronger interest in human relations, the various missions for welcoming the public and those involved in events will bring them everything they want. Drivers are also required to be able to transport the various people between the sites, with a specific request for cars and 9-seater minibuses. Between airports, competition venues (everywhere in France), training venues and the Olympic Village, there will be a lot of travel.

Training to become a volunteer at the 2024 Olympics: all will be oriented according to each person’s mission. On the website of the Paris Olympic Games Committee, we learn that the first training sessions will be accessible online, via programs on smartphones, tablets and computers. Then, the training will be carried out directly on the sites where each of the missions will take place. They will last an average of 2 days.

All formations do not have the same duration of mobilization. We were talking about a 10-day period, but remember that this is the minimum. Some missions require being mobilized over the 3 months of the entire event (until September 10, 2024).

Volunteer at the 2024 Olympics: frequently asked questions

For any additional questions, here is a small FAQ special for the 2024 Olympic Games volunteering program. Do not hesitate to write to us in the comments to this article in case of omission of information.