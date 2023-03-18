Beloved actress turns tiktoker after 74-year television career

Diana Bracho has proven to be one of the most talented actresses that Televisa has among its ranks and proof of this is that its 74 years of artistic career They support her to continue being requested to participate in soap operas despite the new wave of actors who seek to conquer the viewing public.

However, the first actress wanted to show that is able to adapt to new trends and thus manage to stay current, this despite the fact that she is one of the celebrities most loved by fans. To everyone’s surprise, who was the partner of the now deceased plastic artist Juan Manuel de la Rosa debut as tiktoker.

It was through a video shared by Gema Garoa, her partner in the soap opera ‘Eternamente Amándonos’, that we can see Diana Bracho dancing to the rhythm of “Te Felicito” by Shakira in the company of Alejandra Robles Gil, Valentina Buzzurro and Julia Urbini.

“Martina in her sick scenes” is the phrase that accompanies the clip and refers to the fact that in the plot she pretends to be sick but continues to do evil things. Her dance did not go unnoticed by fans, who They congratulated her for exuding charisma on camera and there were even those who assured that they could dethrone Érika Buenfil.

Eternally Loving Us, the new project by Diana Bracho

The first actress gives life to Martina Rangel vda. of Iturbide, one of the villains.



forever loving each other is a telenovela produced by Silvia Cano for TelevisaUnivision which premiered on February 27 on the signal of The stars and that it is an adaptation of the successful Turkish TV series İstanbullu Gelincreated by Teşrik-i Mesai.

The telenovela stars Alejandra Robles Gil, Marcus Ornellas and Diana Bracho. The character of the first actress is Martina Rangel vda. of Iturbidea mother of a family woman who is determined to preserve the union and balance between all the people who live in her mansion to the point of controlling the life of her family.

What happened to Diana Bracho?

In addition to acting, the much loved Diana has shown her talent in other facets.



According to information circulating on the Internet, which The Truth News bring for you, Diana Bracho has not only forged a successful career in film, television and theaterwell also has debuted as an author by publishing a book of poems entitled ‘Reserved Forecast’.

