Pension reform: a MoDem deputy in favor of the resignation of the Borne government

The MoDem deputy for Loiret, Richard Ramos, on Friday called on the government of Elisabeth Borne to resign after the use of 49.3 for pension reform, while two motions of censure will be presented to the National Assembly on Monday.

“The sequence that follows will only be positive if there is a new national listening government tomorrow,” said MoDem MP for Loiret Richard Ramos in an interview with Progressthe day after the passage in force of the government of Elisabeth Borne on the pension reform.

“The Borne government is doomed. The only question that matters is: who will be able to reorganize with the French people?”, he asked the daily, the deputy Modem of Loiret.

“Ministers capable of listening to the people”

“We need a government that reshuffles the cards, with ministers capable of listening to the French people and not a bunch of arrogants who explain to the French why they are idiots”, declared Richard Ramos.

The political formation Le MoDem, of which Richard Ramos is a member, currently has four ministers in government, including Marc Fesneau, in charge of agriculture.

Thursday, after the announcement of 49.3, Richard Ramos, who had publicly mentioned his doubts about the reform and his desire to abstain, said he saw in this choice of the government “a mess” and an “admission of weakness” of the president .

After the government’s announcement to activate 49.3, several deputies from the presidential camp were upset by this choice.

“I oscillate between anger and disappointment after this 49.3 (…) Defeat or victory in the vote, democracy would have spoken,” said Renaissance MP Éric Bothorel on his Twitter account.

Motions of censure

This Monday, two motions of censure will be submitted to the vote of the deputies. One, filed by the National Rally, has an uncertain outcome, having not been co-signed by any other opposition group.

The second, filed by the elected representatives of the Liot group, is transpartisan. It was co-signed by 91 elected opposition members from five groups in the Assembly, with the exception of the LR and the RN. If the adoption of this motion remains unlikely, on paper it is not impossible.

For a motion of censure to be adopted, 287 deputies must vote in favor. A number that can be reached if the political forces unite: the entire RN, the Nupes, the Liot group, and part of the LRs, all the oppositions representing 298 deputies, or 11 small votes in advance.

If it is still hypothetical that the elected LRs will vote in unison for a motion of censure while some support the pension reform, the fact that a (small number) of majority deputies are calling for the resignation of the government could rebate the cards.