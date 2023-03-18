Erdogan confirms: Grain agreement will be extended

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend the grain deal. This was confirmed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today. The agreement on the resumption of grain exports agreed in the summer of 2022 with the mediation of the UN and Turkey and extended by a further 120 days in the autumn would have expired tomorrow.

Erdogan did not initially provide information on the duration of the extension. Ankara previously said it hoped for a 120-day extension. Russia, on the other hand, insisted on an extension of just 60 days. Until recently, Kiev demanded a renewed extension by 120 days.

According to the UN, more than 24.1 million tons of grain have been exported so far. Parallel to the grain agreement, an agreement was concluded that allows Russia – despite sanctions – to export fertilizers and food. Moscow has repeatedly complained that this agreement will not be implemented.