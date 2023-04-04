Didn’t you hear the seismic alert in your neighborhood? So you can report it

Whether you are facing a quick exercisein front of one of the National Drills —usually reserved for important dates, such as September 19— what are you passing by the event of a true earthquakeIt is important that you have well checked the seismic alerts on the C5 poleswhich is in various parts of Mexico City (CDMX).

But, what happens if the pole you have near does not sound or sounds very low?

What can we do if the seismic alert near my house does not sound?

Earthquake drills are extremely important for the population and help us to know how we have to react to a natural phenomenon like the ones we often experience in Mexico. It is also essential to remember that up to now there is no technology that makes it possible to predict when it will happen: it is always better to be ready.

If the day of the drill arrives or an earthquake occurs and the post with the seismic alert that you have nearby does not sound or sounds with a very low level, it is very important to report it.

How to report it or where to report it? He CDMX government issued the recommendations that apply in this case.

During an earthquake or a drill you can report that the seismic alert loudspeaker is not working on social media or by phone. By phone you can talk to Locatel (5556581111), you can also do it in the 911 or in the *0311. On social networks, you can do it directly on Twitter or Facebook of the C5 (@C5_CDMX)

You can report it for sounding very low, because the message is not understood or because, outright, no corn was heard.

And finally, if you were wondering what you need to report that your seismic alert did not sound in CDMX You need some location data such as the ID number of the pole, the location, the nearest corner and the neighborhood where it touched you.

