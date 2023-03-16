Mexico confirms Latin American meeting to discuss anti-inflation plan – Hola News

Mexico City, Mar 16 (EFE).- The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced this Thursday that he will meet virtually on April 5 with leaders of Latin America and the Caribbean to discuss the economic alliance and anti-inflation commercial he proposed earlier this month.

“We are going to have a virtual meeting, a videoconference on April 5, 10 presidents and a prime minister from Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said during his morning press conference.

The president said that among those present at the meeting will be the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric; the one from Argentina, Alberto Fernández; the one from Brazil, Lula Da Silva; the one from Colombia, Gustavo Petro, the one from Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel; that of Bolivia, Luis Arce; the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro; and the Prime Ministers of Belize, Juan Antonio Briceño, and that of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalve.

“It is a virtual meeting, it is a plan for commercial economic exchange, imports, exports of food and other goods to basically face the inflationary phenomenon together,” López Obrador highlighted.

He affirmed that all countries produce merchandise that can be exchanged, as well as food, for which reason tariffs can be removed “eliminating obstacles to imports, exports with the purpose of having a sufficient supply and that this helps to face the problem of famine”.

He affirmed that this virtual meeting will be a first rapprochement between these countries and that a face-to-face event will be held later, although he did not specify the date on which it would take place.

CONFIRMS MEETING WITH US LEGISLATORS

López Obrador also confirmed the meeting that he will hold next Sunday with US legislators, where they will address issues of migration, trade and security.

“We are going to receive legislators in Veracruz. Legislators from the United States are going to arrive on March 19, we are going to have a meeting in Veracruz, in the port. Various issues are going to be discussed, we are going to address the immigration issue, the (free trade) treaty, security, basically, that is, we are going to address various issues, ”he said.

He explained that there will be between 10 and 12 US senators who will meet with him and said that the event will be open to the media.

He also confirmed that on Tuesday, March 21, he will meet with the United States’ special envoy for climate, John Kerry, to discuss issues on renewable energy.

The visit will take place as part of the follow-up carried out by both nations to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, an area in the Mexican southeast in which the Government of Mexico is promoting an industrial corridor with 10 parks, four of which would be for wind energy.