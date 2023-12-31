Eva Mendes and her Cuban father conquer the networks with a funny video

It is obvious that Eva Mendes is proud of her Cuban roots. The actress, born in Miami to Cuban parents, never misses an opportunity to express her love for Cuba in different ways. And new proof of this is the funny video he starred in with his Cuban dador, to those who ask current expressions to find out what they think they mean… The result is not to be missed!

Father and daughter appear next to the Christmas tree while She asks him what he thinks expressions like “ghosted” or “thirst trap” mean.. The third answer being Eva Mendes’ favorite. The actress asked her about the word “cringe,” which her father thought sounded similar to “shrimp,” which translates to shrimp.

“My Cuban daddy. This never gets old… “Camarones” has to be my favorite!”wrote at the bottom of this video, which Ryan Gosling’s wife originally shared last year, but has not hesitated to republish it to say goodbye to 2023 with a big smile.

The reactions of her followers have not been long in coming and they all agree that the actress retains her accent, which is applauded by her Cuban fans, who love to see her in this very close and familiar facet.

“How beautiful!! It looks very Cuban father-grandfather,” said Miss Dayana in the comments.

While other netizens pointed out: “How beautiful your daddy is, with his well-ironed pants and very clean like every Cuban gentleman,” “Girl, you guard your roots very well. “You seem as Cuban as I who live on the Island.”“Girl, your Miami-Cuban accent is delicious”, “So adorable! I love your Cuban American accent in Spanish. We love it! Our girl 305” or “How good is this!!!”.