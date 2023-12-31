World champion with France lands in the MLS

THE ANGELS-. The former champion of Hugo Lloris World Cup became the player at least 35 years old joining the Major League Soccer d after the goalkeeper French He signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles FC and left Tottenham after 11 and a half seasons.

The team announced the deal on Saturday and said the contract for the 37-year-old includes an option for 2025 and 2026, although it did not clarify whether the option is for the team or the player.

Lloris, who holds the record for appearances with the French national team at 145, will join a league that since last summer added Lionel Messi (36 years old), Luis Suárez (36) and Sergi Busqueta (35) with Miami.

Lloris won the World Cup with France in 2018 and was Tottenham’s main goalkeeper from 2012-13, when he took over goalkeeping from Brad Friedel until the previous season. Lloris’ last appearance was on April 23 against Newcastle, when he allowed five goals in the first 21 minutes and was replaced by Fraser Forster at the start of the second half. On May 5, the team indicated that Lloris would miss the rest of the season due to a groin injury.

Guglielmo Vicario has been the Spurs’ starting goalkeeper this season.

“Hugo is without a doubt the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner. “We are incredibly excited that Hugo has chosen LAFC for the next phase of his illustrious career,” Los Angeles general manager John Thororington said in a statement. “He brings unprecedented experience as a leader at the highest level.”

Lloris played for Nice (2005-08) and Lyon (2008-13) before joining Spurs. He has played in the World Cup four times and has 20 World Cup appearances, the most for any goalkeeper.

Source: AP