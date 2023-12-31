US forces kill armed group that attacked ship in the Red Sea

BEIRUT — The US military shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired at a container ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Hours later, crew members from four boats attempted to attack the same vessel, but U.S. forces opened fire, killing several of the gunmen.

This was reported by the United States Central Command. No one was injured on the boat.

The Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou ship reported that it had already been hit by a missile on Saturday night while sailing in the southern Red Sea and requested help, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported in a statement. The US Navy destroyers USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the call for help and the Danish-owned ship was seaworthy with no reports of injuries, the statement added.

“This is the 23rd illegal Houthi attack on international shipping since November 19,” CENTCOM noted.

In another statement, CENTCOM detailed that the same ship launched another distress call about a second attack “by four small Houthi vessels backed by Iran.” The attackers fired small arms at the Maersk Hangzhou, coming within 20 meters — approximately 65 feet — of the ship, and attempted to attack it, CENTCOM said.

A security team responded to the fire, according to central command. U.S. helicopters from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the destroyer Gravely responded to the distress call, and as they issued verbal warnings to the attackers, the crews of the small boats opened fire on the helicopters using small arms, the statement said.

“U.S. Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defense,” sinking three of the four boats, killing their crews, while the fourth boat fled the area, CENTCOM said.

No damage to US personnel or equipment was reported.

The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for attacks on ships in the Red Sea that they say are linked to Israel or headed to Israeli ports. They explain that their actions are aimed at ending Israel’s air and ground offensive against the Gaza Strip following the emergence of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

On Saturday, the top commander of US naval forces in the Middle East said Houthi rebels have shown no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, even as more nations join the maritime mission. international to protect ships in the vital zone and traffic through navigable and commercial waterways begins to accelerate.

Since the Pentagon announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter the attacks just over 10 days ago, 1,200 merchant ships have traveled through the Red Sea region and none have been victims of drone or missile attacks, the vice admiral said. Brad Cooper in an interview with The Associated Press.

Source: AP