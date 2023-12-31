Soccer player Jenni Hermoso says goodbye to the year on Spanish public television

MADRID.- The Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso who reported having been kissed without her consent by the president of her country’s Football Federation Luis Rubiales, is scheduled to be one of the protagonists this Sunday in the end-of-year television broadcast in Madrid.

Hermoso is one of the three names announced for the Spanish public television (TVE) broadcast at the capital’s Puerta del Sol, along with veteran presenter Ramón García and singer Ana Mena.

Tradition dictates that viewers drink 12 grains of grapes at midnight following the rhythm of the 12 chimes of the clock in the capital’s famous square, with the aim of attracting good fortune for the New Year.

This broadcast, live, is followed massively in Spain.

Jenni Hermoso, Woman of the Year 2023

Jenni Hermoso was part of the squad that won the first women’s world title in Spanish soccer at senior level in August. However, his name made headlines for weeks for another reason, the forced kiss on the lips he received during the World Cup trophy ceremony by the then president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales ( 46 years).

The images sparked a wave of international outrage. Rubiales, who defended that the kiss had been consensual, ended up giving in to pressure and resigned on September 10.

The case is now in court and Jenni Hermoso is due to testify on Tuesday, January 2.

The soccer player was recently chosen Woman of the Year 2023 by the Spanish edition of the American magazine GQ.

