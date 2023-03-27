Better than quick tests: nano-chip from Dresden detects the smallest amounts of corona

A nano chip of the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf detects corona viruses within a few minutes, even in low concentrations. “

We have developed a nanoscopic biosensor chip consisting of devices with gold nanowires,” said research team leader Larysa Baraban der Saxon newspaper. The sensor can quantitatively detect both corona viruses and the antibodies that the immune system develops against the viruses during a survived infection in blood samples, but potentially also in saliva or throat swabs.

“We assume that the method can also be transferred to other pathogens,” says Baraban. The nanosensor technology was originally developed at the HZDR Institute for Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Research to detect cancer and then adapted to the diagnosis of viruses. (tsp)

