Beverly Hills: Tori Spelling reveals what hurt her the most after the show ended

On the occasion of his appearance on the show The Drew Barrymore ShowTori Spelling revealed without language of wood what was the most painful for her after the end of the series Beverly Hills.
At just 16 years old, Tori Spelling rose to international prominence when she landed one of the lead roles on the show. Beverly Hillsdont le reboot BH90210 is now available on MyTF1. The American actress played Donna Martin, a wealthy and shy young girl who had long been friends with Kelly Taylor (played by her best friend Jennie Garth). After ten seasons and 294 episodes, the cult series is stopped to the chagrin of Tori Spelling, who has never found a leading role. More than twenty years after the end of Beverly Hillsthe actress revealed what was most painful for her after the end of the series.
Tori Spelling about Berverly Hills : “Ten years ago I couldn’t look at myself”
While on the show The Drew Barrymore Show, Tori Spelling admitted that she was not really confident at the time. As a result, the actress struggled for a long time to watch herself on screen after the series ended. Beverly Hills. “I really didn’t trust myself back then.. Ten years ago I couldn’t look at myself, and now I can look at myself (on screen)“, she confided. The American star then clarified that when she watched old episodes of the cult series, she thought about how “this girl was amazing and she should have trusted her“.
“When I started Beverly Hills at 16, I had no self-confidence“
This isn’t the first time Tori Spelling has addressed her lack of self-confidence when she was younger. A few years ago, the American actress explained how she was the victim of many criticisms about her physique when she was one of the stars of Beverly Hills. “When I started Beverly Hills 90210 at 16, I had no self-confidence. Then the internet trolls (yes, we had those back then too!) called me ‘frog’ and ‘insect eyes’. Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her building years was difficult“, she explained on Instagram. “I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to try to make my eyes look smaller. I was crying because of how I looked on the makeup trailer chair“.
