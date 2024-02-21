Beyonc’s Texas Hold Em tops Billboard’s Hot Country Songs list

MIAMI.- Beyonc debut in the genre country making history: his single Texas Hold Em ranked first in the list Hot Country Songs de Billboard; while 16 Carriages It remained in the top ten, specifically in position nine. Both songs are part of their album Renaissance Act II.

In this way, Beyonc not only becomes the second female soloist to reach this milestone, Taylor Swift preceded her with her successes. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) y All Too Well ( Taylor’s Version) In 2021, she is also the first African-American woman to position her single in first place on said list, she said. Billboard .

Likewise, Queen B is the first woman to top the Hot Country and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since they were created in 1958.

To date, only Morgan Wallen, Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles had placed their songs on both charts.

Launch

During the Super Bowl, Beyonc announced the launch of her new album, which hits the market on March 29, through a commercial advertisement for the telephone company Verizon titled Cant B Broken.

In the clip you can see Beyonc with a firm intention to break the capacity of 5G in the company of actor Tony Hale. After multiple attempts, the commercial ends with the singer saying, “Okay, you’re ready. Drop the new music.”

Subsequently, Bey’s website published a preview of Texas Hold ‘Em, and then publish the full version of the song on music platforms. The same thing happened with 16 Carriages.

Renaissance Act II It is the eighth solo studio album by the most Grammy-awarded artist and woman; and the album is linked to the country genre.