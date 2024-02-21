Julin Gil welcomes his grandson with a moving message on Instagram

MIAMI.- The life of Julian Gil It is full of nuances; some that at times can tarnish happiness, but others that restore hope and joy. And at this moment, in the midst of multiple professional commitments, the actor has shared with his followers news that means a lot to him and his family. family.

“Welcome, Oliver. I am the happiest dad and grandfather in the world. You are a champion daughter of mine, Nicolle Gil. Igo, congratulations, dad. You will be the most loved baby,” Gil wrote.

“Oliver: and that was the adventure of how your grandfather told your mom that he was going to be there for you when you came into this world. I can’t explain Nicolle’s smile when she heard it, her dad was going to “I will be there for her. Just as she and your dad will be there for you. Welcome, my beautiful olive!” reads the text that accompanies a video of the moment in which Julin calls his daughter to tell her that he was already on his way to meet again.

Fight for parenthood

In this way, Gil shows that he would do anything to always be with his children, something that he has expressed on different occasions, especially when it comes to talking about little Matas, with whom he cannot have contact because the Venezuelan actress Marjorie De Sousa has full custody of the seven-year-old boy.

On January 27, Gil shared a video of his newborn son and wrote: “This is how I remember you, Mati. Happy and laughing. From the few days together, son. Happy birthday, it’s already 7. God bless you.”

In 2020, after a controversial separation and three years of legal dispute over the child, the actor lost parental rights to the minor.

In November 2023, the actor once again called to not normalize the fact that children grow up oblivious to sharing with their parents without valid reasons, in his opinion.

“As a father, all my rights were taken away from me, my parental authority was turbulently taken away from me before the law. How can we continue to see with good eyes and not raise our voice in the face of such a fact? It would be taken in the same way, if it were the other way around, If the mother were taken away from her child for no reason? We are thousands of people who suffer from Parental Alienation. This is a true evil of our society. This is REAL and should NOT be something normal. Surely after these statements, they will happen “10 or more years or whatever is necessary so that I can have contact with my son, so that he can take care of himself and make decisions.”