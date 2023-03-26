Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey commits suicide in Varanasi hotel room; handsome boyfriend Samar Singh seemingly nowhere to be found – Reuters

This is sad news. Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey is no more. The young woman committed suicide in Varanasi. She was there for the shooting of a movie. It looks like the makeup artist went to her room to get her ready for the shoot, but didn’t get a response. When the unit made repeated calls for her and got no response, they panicked. When the room was opened with the hotel’s master key, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The news sent shockwaves throughout the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

It seems that she had gone to a birthday party in the evening. The lady returned to her hotel room at 1:15 p.m. It looks like a man came to drop her off. He left after spending about 15-20 minutes with the actress. Everyone is in shock as she seemed to be in good spirits. The lady was making bobbins the night before. Now the cops are looking for Samar Singh. His phone has been off since morning. The two made several films together.

Akanksha Dubey had finished working on Mitti and was working on a few projects. She had come to Varanasi from Deoria a few days ago for the movie. There is no statement from any of his family members so far. Shocked fans left messages on her Insta account. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones.