Apple: Production of M2 chips halted for two months after a "difficult" time for Macs

Apple: Production of M2 chips halted for two months after a “difficult” time for Macs

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 3, 2023

A supply chain report ensures that M2 chip production was halted completely during January and February due to limited Mac demand with this technology Apple.

According to a report published on the website of 9to5Mac this is believed to be the first time the Cupertino company has suspended chip production for current-generation products.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *