Apple: Production of M2 chips halted for two months after a “difficult” time for Macs

A supply chain report ensures that M2 chip production was halted completely during January and February due to limited Mac demand with this technology Apple.

According to a report published on the website of 9to5Mac this is believed to be the first time the Cupertino company has suspended chip production for current-generation products.

Production resumed in March, but it is reported that is at half the level of M1 chip production in the same period last year. Apple announced the M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in January, available in the new models of MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

The Elec informs of the two-month pause in production. While Apple’s chipmaker TSMC of course doesn’t say anything about production, the site was able to trace production through other Apple suppliers who do trace work on the chips before shipping them to chip companies. mac assembly.

According to the report, TSMC Taiwan’s headquarters did not ship five M2 chip workpieces in January and February, according to the Outsourced Semiconductor Package Testing (OSAT) industry. It is believed that this was because Apple requested to stop production as demand for MacBooks declined.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips APPLE (APPLE/Europa Press)

A difficult time for Mac

This relates to Apple’s first quarter earnings, where Mac revenue fell sharply from $10.85 billion in the final quarter of 2021 to $7.74 billion in the same quarter last year. Apple CEO Tim Cook commented at the time on the “difficult” situation.

“We had a tough comparison because last year we had the extremely successful launch of the redesigned MacBook Pro M1s. We also face a challenging macroeconomic environment and currency difficulties. The PC industry is very challenged, it’s shrinking. Strategically, I think we are well positioned in the market, although I think it will be a bit difficult in the short term.”.

The point about M1 versus M2 is well made, but halting M2 chip production completely for two months suggests that demand was significantly lower than Apple had anticipated.