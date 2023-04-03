Use ChatGPT in Italy thanks to NordVPN! 63% discount + 3 months free | Tom’s Hardware

Eat saprete, negli ultimi giorni The Guarantor for privacy has intimated Open AI di chiarire la situazione relativa alla raccolta dei dati degli utenti italiani, giacché una breve indagine aveva evidenziato alcune criticità relative to alla privacy e, soprattutto, sull’entità dei dati raccolti dall’azienda. In tutta risposta, Open AI has chiuso il servizio per gli utenti italiani, e It is not clear when (and so far), ChatGPT will become operational in our country.

How will it be dunke? Fortunately, a comfortable and safe solution is, that is, I will access the Open AI service thanks to the support of a VPNwhich allows me to access the platform with a connection that passes a server located in another country.

right, The VPN market is or may very well fit the proposal Ma, I’ve been thinking of confirming a “premium” solution, at the price of a small monthly payment, allora l’opzione migliore è undoubtedly that of scegliere Nord VPNgiven that if it tries, without any dubbio, give one of the migliori VPN to payment in circulation!

The good news is that practically all of the messi people are available from the business sono venduti, in this time, at a discounted price, with sconti che vanno dal -57% of Piano Plus, to -63% of Piano Fullwith also the possibility of receiving more than 3 months of additional services, completely free of charge!

We did not dubbi: If it’s an offer davvero ottimasoprattutto per quanto riguarda il complete piano, della durata di due anni, che in questo modo vi costerà appena €161.73 for 2 years of servicepay €5.49 per month, even in cui è Up to 1 TB of online archiving spaceortre che un Data Breach Scanner que vi aiuterà a tenere la vostra connessione (edi vostri dati) al sicuro da qualsiasi minaccia!

Oltre a ciò il piano Completo, also include A multi-format password managerwith which I will automatically synchronize your password with your all and your devices, and can be used for free for ben 30 daysThanks to the formula Give subscription with free trialed all’annessa formulates “soddisfatti o rimborsati”, che garantisce Un diritto di recessione con reimborso del intero importo pagato qualora, ad esempio, il servizio non risponda alle vostre esigenze.

Insomma, I know about a method to use ChatGPT from Italy, now with me 5450 server distributed in ben 60 paesiNord VPN è certainly a scelta azzeccata e, por questa, vi suggestiamo di non lasciarvi sfuggire questa offerta, che potrete sottoscrivere in pochi istanti, simplicemente visiting the page that the business has messed up on foot for this promotion.

Inoltre, first of all I will complete your purchase, I warmly suggest that you write to us here too. channel Telegram dedicati alle offertewith specific channels dedicated to: offer, Hardware & Technology and Abbigliamento e Sport. Good shopping!

Follow and always inform about your best offers!