Is Hrithik Roshan the original pioneer of Tum Tum? Instagram reacts – Up News Info

If you’ve ever wandered around the Southern movie world, you’ve probably heard of Tum Tum in the movie Enemy. Or maybe you encountered the familiar beats while scrolling through your Instagram feed. Anyway, the song has been doing the rounds of the internet and gaining immense popularity since its release in 2021. It makes people dance to its rhythm and some even try to find similarities between the old classics and this masterpiece. Now, a user has shared that the trending steps of a popular track might be similar to another classic we’re all pretty familiar with. Does anyone remember Ek Pal Ka Jeena’s Hrithik Roshan hook step from his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai? It looks like many did for Tum Tum. The filmed caption of the video read, “Na tum tum jaano na hum! »

Social media users were impressed with the creativity of the user who shared the clip. Others poked fun at how one of Bollywood’s most popular tracks from Hrithik Roshan’s debut film now has a crossover. “I don’t know if I should cry or laugh, this song from my main memory is now a crossover,” one user wrote.

“Same beats per second, so perfect timing,” another comment read. One user commented, “I honestly couldn’t remember the original song after seeing this. »

The Tum Tum trend seems not to be dying off anytime soon on social media platforms. The Tamil track has gained immense popularity and even celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon and danced to the tune. Several content creators also added their unique twists to Tum Tum’s melody. Recently, YouTube India shared Aksh Baghla’s version of Tum Tum which features a Manike Mage twist. In his mashup, Aksh begins by singing the Hindi version of Yohani’s Manike Mage Hithe, then adds some edited Hindi lines from Tum Tum before concluding the performance with the song’s Tamil lyrics. Social media users praised Aksh’s voice, calling it amazing. The video begins with pop-up text that reads “I made a Hindi version of this song + surprise mashup. The video went viral and has been viewed more than three times on Instagram.

The mashup received high praise from social media users who flooded the comments section with compliments.

