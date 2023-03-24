Elden Ring updated with ray tracing

Bandai Namco has released version 1.09 of the popular action RPG Elden Ring. The update comes to all platforms, but the big news only applies to Playstation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Namely, Elden Ring has received support for ray tracing. The developers warn players that the game’s performance “may be affected” if you enable the feature.

Of course, the PC version of the game has minimum hardware requirements for ray tracing to be enabled, and they are set high. At a minimum, a Core I5-10600K or Ryzen 5 3600XT or better, 16 gigabytes of working memory and a Geforce RTX 3060 Ti or Radeon RX 6700 XT are required. Then you can run in 1080p with low graphics quality and low ray tracing.

To use high graphics quality and high ray tracing, an even faster processor and at least a Geforce RTX 3070 Ti or Radeon RX 6900 XT is required, and then the resolution must still remain at 1080p. For 1440p or 4k, an even faster graphics card is required.

In addition to beam tracking, the update includes bug fixes and adjustments to balance the various classes and abilities both in and out of pvp.