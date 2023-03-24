Netizens slam Allu Arjun as he refuses to pose for daddies, video goes viral – Reuters

Allu Arjun, who made his acting debut as a child entertainer at the age of three, captivated audiences with his powerful performance in the action drama Pushpa: The Rise. The actor, who has worked in Telugu films, has become a pan-Indian star after director Sukumar became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021.

Arjun was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday looking stylish in a black and white printed shirt. The actor refused to pose for photographers and was therefore criticized by Internet users for his “attitude”. The video was shared by famous paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

In the comments section, users attacked Allu Arjun by suggesting that the media and the public would have buried a Hindi film industry actor if they showed so much attitude. “If a Bollywood star had done this people would start calling her arrogant,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Now let’s just say southern actors are very humble and down to earth.” “Bhaad me jaaye yeh, tum log hi inko sar pe bithaate ho (Let him go to hell, you spoiled them),” another comment read. “Ek film kya hit hui, yeh toh khud ko attitude ka baap samajhne laga hai (After just one hit movie he considers himself the king),” another user wrote.

The actor will celebrate his 41st birthday on April 8 and it is assumed that the teaser for Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on this special occasion. It is reported that the sequel, starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released in early 2024.

