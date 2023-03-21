Meta and account verification on Instagram and Facebook: prices, countries where it applies and more

Meta followed in Twitter’s footsteps and started charging for account verification. Thus, Instagram and Facebook will be able to have the blue badge and the benefits that come with it.

But what are the prices for the service? Does it already apply in all countries? What does the user receive with the verification?

First, let’s remember that the measure announced by Mark Zuckerberg dates back to early 2023. The system is called Meta Verified, and it is a subscription service that grants veracity to their profiles.

Mark Zuckerberg, head of Meta, parent of Instagram and Facebook

It is recommended for figures in general (art, sports, politics, etc.), but also for companies looking to boost their profiles.

In Meta’s words in his statement, “We want to make it easy for people, especially creators, to establish a presence so they can focus on building their communities on Instagram or Facebook.”

Meta Verified for Instagram and Facebook: benefits, price and countries

Let’s know the benefits of Meta Verified for Instagram and Facebook:

Confirmation that the character is real, which enhances the account.

Proactive account protection (increased security).

Access to account support.

Increased visibility and reach.

Other exclusive features for account management.

For now, Meta Verified is available for Instagram and Facebook only in Australia and New Zealand. It is close to arriving in the United States and later its global expansion will be sought.

There is no date of arrival in Latin America.

Meta Verified Blue badge for Instagram and Facebook

The monthly price of Meta verification it’s $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android.

“In the long term,” says Mark Zuckerberg’s company, “we want to create a subscription offer that is valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses, and our community at large.”

“As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of verified accounts in our apps. so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust that the accounts they interact with are authentic.”

Would you be willing to verify your Instagram or Facebook account?