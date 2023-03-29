This is why you need to highlight “transferable skills” on your CV

The most demanded skills can evolve.

55% of companies give more importance to soft skills or transversal skills.

Communication competency is most relevant to 40% of start-ups.

Labor competition is becoming broader in all industries and that is why people are preparing themselves with many skills that perhaps in the past were not so demanded by companies. This is the case of “transferable skills”, a series of skills that are increasingly taking on more weight when looking for a job, so you should highlight them on your CV.

For this we must recognize that the current labor market is dynamic, changes are constant and it is important to assume them, to be prepared for companies that demand employees who know how to work in environments where unforeseen events can arise.

According to a report What Workers Wantcarried out by Hays, companies care that employees have transversal skills, experience and proactivity, while professionals take non-salary benefits into account.

In this sense, the same source indicates that 52 percent of the employers consulted detect distances between the skills that organizations need and those that people who apply for job offers have.

The human capital consultancy reports that 55 percent of companies give more importance to the soft skills or transversal skills of their workers than to technical ones, which are valued only by 45 percent. As for the type of transversal skills that companies value the most, it depends a lot on the type of organization in question. For example, the research highlights that for 65 percent of SMEs it is important that applicants for a job have the ability to solve problems, compared to 56 percent of start-ups and 58 percent of percent of large companies looking for professionals with this skill.

This is why you should add “transferable skills” to your CV

Before mentioning the importance of reflecting these attitudes in our curricular synthesis, it is necessary to define what are transferable skills, which refer to all those skills that have been learned throughout life that are useful in your next job.

Specialists emphasize that these skills are relevant in all professions and workplaces, and are developed and carried with us as we embark on new career paths and can be hard or soft skills.

As an example of transferable skills, it can be said that these are quantifiable and, sometimes, exclusive to a profession (such as the ability to speak a foreign language or the knowledge of a specific computer program).

However, it is very important that you understand and highlight your transferable skills when applying for a job for the first time, changing careers, or returning to work after a significant period of time.

For her part, in an investigation, Marta Romero, recruitment consultant for The Adecco Group, reveals that “transferable skills, aptitudes or competencies are those knowledge that we acquire throughout our lives and that we will be able to adapt to the different environments in which we find ourselves. They help us to be able to transfer our experiential knowledge to different situations, be it in the personal, social, educational or work sphere and thus improve our performance”.

In the same order, specialists highlight that the most valued transferable skills in a work environment depend above all on the responsibility of the position and the moment in which one finds oneself. But the ones that tend to stand out and are important are empathy, creativity, teamwork, the ability to listen actively, decision-making, communication and the ability to adapt.

Therefore, they maintain that in the curriculum it can be very positive to dedicate a section in which we indicate what our abilities are and mention the achievements in which we have put these attitudes into practice,

In summary, to get the job of our dreams, we must show a little more of who we are and not only what we are looking for in professional fields, since the market has changed and to survive we have to adapt to that.

