Biden and Trump secure their respective nominations

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured their parties’ presidential nominations on Tuesday with decisive victories in a series of primaries, looming over a rematch at the polls that many voters do not want.

The outcome of the primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state was never in doubt. Neither Biden of the Democratic Party nor Trump of the Republican Party faced much opposition. But their victories gave each the number of delegates they needed to claim their party’s nomination at the mid-year national conventions.

Without even reaching the halfway point of the presidential primary calendar, Tuesday marked a moment of crystallization for a nation uneasy about its options in 2024.

There is no longer any doubt that the November elections will offer a rematch between two flawed and unpopular presidents. At 81, Biden is the oldest president in US history, while Trump, 77, is charged in four criminal cases. His rematch, the first between two US presidents since 1912, will almost certainly deepen the country’s deep political and cultural divisions in the eight months of campaigning ahead.

In a statement, Biden celebrated his nomination while noting that Trump was a serious threat to democracy.

Trump “is waging a campaign of resentment, revenge and retaliation that threatens the very idea of ​​America,” he said.

“I am honored that the broad coalition of voters who represent the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have trusted me once again to lead our party—and our country—at a time when the threat posed by Trump is greater than ever,” he added.

Trump, in a video posted on social media, celebrated what he called “a great day of victory.”

“But now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of our country,” Trump said, referring to Biden. “So we are not going to take time to celebrate it. We will celebrate it in eight months, when the elections are over.”

Both candidates dominated Tuesday’s primary in Georgia, a swing state; in Mississippi, which is deeply Republican, and in Washington, with a democratic tendency. Trump also won the Republican Party caucuses in Hawaii.

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.