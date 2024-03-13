Echoes of a tragedy, new details of the homicide-suicide case in Miami-Dade are known

MIAMI .- The case of the man whom the authorities accuse of having murdered his wife and two children and then taking his own life, continues to cause shock among the residents of Miami-Dade .

As the days go by, police authorities continue their investigations and new details continue to show the magnitude of the incident that occurred at an apartment complex in the northwest of the county.

Víctor Penalba, 60, allegedly fatally shot his wife, Yumara Martínez, 50, and their two children: Jason Penalba, 18, and Stephanie Penalba, 13.

According to relatives of the victims, Penalba committed these crimes in the early morning hours while his relatives were sleeping.

The tragedy Was discovered by Jason’s girlfriend, who had not heard from him since February 29.

Concerned, according to her story to the police, she contacted friends and together they went to the apartment. When they received no response, they called the authorities.

Police arrived at the scene and found a bloody scene. Officers broke down the door and discovered the lifeless bodies of the family members.

“A bad smell was coming from the apartment when the officers arrived,” said Miami-Dade Police spokesman Álvaro Zabaleta.

The investigators who took on the case believe that the incident occurred at least a week before the tragic scene was discovered, after a 911 call.

Some versions indicate that Penalba had worked in the municipal government of the city of Hialeah. Relatives of the murdered woman have described him as a “controlling” person.

Relatives and neighbors They keep wondering how no one heard the shots. supposedly made by man. Some estimate that the perpetrator would have used pillows to reduce the noise of the gunshots.

This case has left a mark on the Miami-Dade community. The ages of the victims and the nature of the events make it even more tragic.

Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind this violent act. Meanwhile, the community comes together in solidarity to support the victims’ loved ones and remember those who lost their lives in this tragedy.