Mayor supports shipping by National Guard governor

Mayor Adams says he supports the deployment of National Guard members to the subway system ordered by Governor Hochul.

The comments come after criticism that troops are not trained for public safety (police) tasks and that the governor made the decision with little feedback from City Hall.

Adams assured that the presence of uniformed men makes people feel better.

He added that even if he tells New Yorkers that the crime rate at Subway is minimal, if they don’t feel safe, it doesn’t accomplish anything.

The governor deployed 750 members of the National Guard and 250 state and MTA police to the Subway system.

Transportation crime increased 13 percent over the past year.

Hochul claims that she and the mayor talk all the time and have a close relationship.

