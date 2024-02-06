Biden announces he will veto separate Israel aid bill

WASHINGTON — The White House announced this Monday that it opposes the House Republicans’ independent funding proposal for aid to Israel and declared that President Joe Biden will veto the bill, which he calls a “cynical political maneuver.” .

The Biden Administration stressed that it “strongly opposes the approval” of the text that offers emergency supplemental appropriations, and indicated that it “spent months working with a bipartisan group of senators to reach a national security agreement that protects the border and provides support to the people of Ukraine and Israel.

“The Administration strongly opposes this ploy that does nothing to secure the border,” the White House said, even though the border has been unprotected since Biden took office in January 2021.

Biden “strongly called on both houses of Congress to reject this political ploy and, instead, quickly submit the bipartisan bill,” reads a statement from the Office of Management and Budget.

The House of Representatives will vote on a “clean and independent” $17.6 billion aid bill for Israel, as announced by the president of the body, Republican Mike Johnson. Although this text may be approved first, since the Republicans have a majority in the Lower House, it is expected to cause a confrontation in the Senate, where the Democrats are in the majority.

This attempt by Republicans to send aid to Israeli authorities comes while the Senate published a national security agreement that includes aid for Israel, Ukraine, among others, as well as strengthening border policy. This negotiation took months and the agreement included representatives of the two main parties in the country and officials from Biden’s cabinet.

Source: With information from Europa Press