Biden to restrict ‘eternal chemicals’ that cause cancer

WashingtonFor the first time, the federal government will require utilities to remove from drinking water two toxic chemicals found in everything from waterproof clothing to dental floss to toilet paper, the agency announced Tuesday. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA for its acronym in English.

Michael S. Regan, EPA administrator, said the government intends to require near-zero levels of Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are part of a class of chemicals known as PFAS.

Exposure to these chemicals has been linked to cancer, liver damage, fertility and thyroid problems, asthma and other health effects.

Synthetic chemicals are so ubiquitous in modern life that almost all Americans, including newborn babies, carry PFAS in their bloodstreams.

Nicknamed the “eternal chemicals” because they don’t break down and persist in the environment, these substances leach into the soil and water.

Some 200 million Americans are exposed to PFASs in their tap water, according to a 2020 study.

Last year, the EPA found that the chemicals could cause harm at levels “much lower than previously understood” and that almost no level of exposure was safe.

It also cautioned that drinking water contains no more than 0.0004 parts per trillion perfluorooctanoic acid and 0.02 parts per trillion perfluorooctanesulfonic acid.

Previously, the agency had warned that drinking water contained no more than 70 parts per trillion of the chemicals.

EPA will accept public comments on the proposed regulation for 60 days before it takes effect and becomes a legal limit.